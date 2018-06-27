Five dead in horror crash

taranaki_crash.jpg A local woman described the crash scene as "a mess". Photo: Supplied

Five people are dead and three have critical injuries after a horror crash near Waverley in South Taranaki.

Whanganui Sergeant Colin Wright said two cars, each containing four people, collided head-on on State Highway 3.

Four of the dead, who were in the same car, were elderly. They were travelling west, towards Hawera, when the crash occurred.

One of the occupants of the other car also died.

Two adults and one young person were injured. Their ages are unknown.

"They're still being treated [and are] going to be going to various hospitals," Wright said.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on a sweeping bend with an 85kmh advisory speed, near Waverley Racecourse, shortly after 11am.

"At the moment we're just investigating exactly what's happened," Wright said.

waverly.png Four people are feared dead and others are critically injured in a horror crash near Waverley

The road is closed and cars are being diverted off State Highway 3 down Ihupuku Rd near the racecourse.

Police, St John paramedics and fire crews are at the scene.

A local woman leaving work 500m from the accident scene described it as a mess.

She said it looked like a vehicle has crossed the centre line and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The road was wet and slippery, she said.

A staff member at Waverley Four Square said there was a big frost this morning and the roads were still slippery late morning.

Waverley is a town in the South Taranaki district, 44 km northwest of Whanganui.

Taranaki police had issued a warning to motorists earlier today about icy conditions on the road, after four crashes since 5am.

"We need motorists across Taranaki to be extremely cautious on the roads this morning after four crashes have been caused by ice on the road since 5am," police said.

"Any patches of road which appear wet will likely be ice and should be treated as such.

"Police are also advising people to check their vehicles and tyres are roadworthy and ensure all windows are completely clear of ice before getting behind the wheel."