Five hurt after car crashes off Banks Peninsula cliff

A car carrying five people has driven off the road down a bank in Port Levy, Canterbury, this afternoon after 1pm.

Two people are seriously injured, and three others moderately injured, police confirmed.

The single-car accident occurred on Port Levy-Pigeon Bay Rd around 50km east of Christchurch.

Police said Port Levy-Pigeon Bay Rd was closed between Pa Rd and Little Pigeon Bay Rd.

Diversions were being put in place.

Rescue helicopters are attending the scene of the crash.