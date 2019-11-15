Five hurt after car crashes off Banks Peninsula cliff

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A car carrying five people has driven off the road down a bank in Port Levy, Canterbury, this afternoon after 1pm.
Two people are seriously injured, and three others moderately injured, police confirmed.
The single-car accident occurred on Port Levy-Pigeon Bay Rd around 50km east of Christchurch.
Police said Port Levy-Pigeon Bay Rd was closed between Pa Rd and Little Pigeon Bay Rd.
Diversions were being put in place.
Rescue helicopters are attending the scene of the crash.