Friday, 15 November 2019

Breaking News

Five hurt after car crashes off Banks Peninsula cliff

    1. News
    2. National

    A car carrying five people has driven off the road down a bank in Port Levy, Canterbury, this afternoon after 1pm.

    Two people are seriously injured, and three others moderately injured, police confirmed.

    The single-car accident occurred on Port Levy-Pigeon Bay Rd around 50km east of Christchurch.

    Police said Port Levy-Pigeon Bay Rd was closed between Pa Rd and Little Pigeon Bay Rd.

    Diversions were being put in place.

    Rescue helicopters are attending the scene of the crash.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment