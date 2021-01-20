Five injured after Christchurch chemical spill

Five people have been injured after a chemical spill in Christchurch this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident just off Lunns Rd in Middleton, shortly after 12.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said four fire trucks and a hazmat unit attended.

The spokesman said more than a thousand litres of nitric acid had been spilled.

A St John spokesman said five people sustained moderate injuries from smoke inhalation but none required hospital treatment.

Nitric acid is a corrosive acid capable of causing severe chemical burns.

If inhaled, health risks include corrosion of mucous membranes, delayed pulmonary edema, and even death.

The Fenz spokesman said motorists should avoid the area and police are assisting with traffic control.

The premises is believed to be Owens Transport yard but branch manager Nick Max declined to comment when contacted.