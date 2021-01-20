Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Five injured after Christchurch chemical spill

    1. News
    2. National

    Five people have been injured after a chemical spill in Christchurch this afternoon.

    Emergency services were called to the incident just off Lunns Rd in Middleton, shortly after 12.30pm.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said four fire trucks and a hazmat unit attended.

    The spokesman said more than a thousand litres of nitric acid had been spilled.

    A St John spokesman said five people sustained moderate injuries from smoke inhalation but none required hospital treatment.

    Nitric acid is a corrosive acid capable of causing severe chemical burns.

    If inhaled, health risks include corrosion of mucous membranes, delayed pulmonary edema, and even death.

    The Fenz spokesman said motorists should avoid the area and police are assisting with traffic control.

    The premises is believed to be Owens Transport yard but branch manager Nick Max declined to comment when contacted.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter