Five injured during central Auckland gun fight

Five people were injured in the incident. Photo: Hayden Woodward

Five people received injuries last night following a gun fight on Sandringham Rd Extension in central Auckland.

Officers were called to the scene near the Wesley Community Centre, around 10.30pm to reports of multiple shots fired.

The injuries are said to be not life-threatening, but they are getting treatment at hospital.

An eyewitness told The New Zealand Herald multiple young men were treated on the corner of Gifford Ave and Sandringham Rd Extension and transported from the scene by St John staff.

"Three ambulances and several police units were in attendance, a number of police dog units, and an eagle helicopter were also on scene.

"Officers and detectives were canvassing the local park on Gifford Ave with torches, whilst an officer blocked the entrances."

Several people appeared to be assisting the police with their investigation late last night, while neighbours watched on.

Broken bottles and shattered glass were throughout the car park and roadway. This morning it can be seen that a disorder event had taken place.

The scene was reportedly locked down for the night. An eyewitness claimed they overheard police would search for bullet casings in the morning.

"Police are making inquiries into an incident in Sandringham last night in which several people were injured." Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock told the Herald.

"There will be a police presence in the area today as officers continue inquiries into this matter."