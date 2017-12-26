Five injured in Lindis Pass crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A helicopter has been dispatched following an accident on Lindis Pass this evening, shortly after 5pm.
St. John say that five people are injured, one seriously.
Those injured will be transferred to Dunedin and Oamaru Hospitals.
A fire communications spokesperson said that initial information indicated that two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Four vehicles attended the scene, with Fire and Emergency assisting police and St John.
