Five injured in serious crash in Canterbury

Photo: ODT files

Five people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash in Canterbury.

Police said the accident involving one vehicle happened in Browns Rd, in the rural area of Eyrewell, at 10.25am today.

Hato Hone St John said five people were treated at the scene and all taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate or serious condition.

St John said three ambulances, two helicopters, a rapid response unit and an operations manager attended.

It was believed the occupants were aged between 16 and 18, or thereabouts.

The road was blocked while emergency services cleared the scene, and had since reopened.

Police were making inquiries into the circumstances.