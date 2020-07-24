Friday, 24 July 2020

Five men on sex charges involving minor

    1. News
    2. National

    Five men have been charged under the Prostitution Reform Act over allegations involving a minor.

    Northland police are investigating after a complaint received in February.

    A 35-year-old man was arrested and is facing a significant number of charges relating to sexual offending.

    He is next due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court on August 11.

    "As a result of further inquiries by police since February, four more men have been arrested and charged in relation to this investigation," Detective Inspector Dene Begbie, Northland district crime manager, said.

    The men, aged between 36 and 66, all face charges under the Prostitution Reform Act (2003) and are appearing in the Kaikohe District Court.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter