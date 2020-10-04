Five new Covid cases, in managed isolation

There are five new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation.

There are no new confirmed cases in the community, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the five new cases, two arrived from Switzerland via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia on September 29; and one each from Russia via the United Arab Emirates on September 21, from Ukraine on September 29; and from Australia on September 30.

Two are in managed isolation in Auckland; one has already been transferred to Auckland’s quarantine facility and arrangements are in place for the second person to be transferred.

The three other returnees are in managed isolation in Rotorua and will also be transferred to Auckland’s quarantine facility. Today’s results were from routine testing around day three for four people and testing around day 12 for the fifth person.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1498.

Five previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, leaving our the number of active cases effectively unchanged from yesterday at 41.

Of these active cases, 34 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and seven are community cases.

There is no one in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Today's update comes before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will tomorrow announce whether Auckland is ready to return to alert level 1. Any decision won't come into force until Wednesday, she said.

This morning, Ms Ardern said the country had been tracking as expected but she would not speculate about tomorrow's decision.

"Any decision that is made won't come into force until Wednesday that's because we need to give notice about the rule changes."

Meanwhile, new requirements for air crew take effect from 11.59pm today.

Changes to Orders made under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 are being made to require:

* All New Zealand-based air crew to use PPE on all flights and to isolate with other crew members while on overseas layovers;

* All overseas-based air crew to wear appropriate PPE while in New Zealand airports and whenever travelling between the airport and their hotel;

* Overseas-based air crew who are laying over in New Zealand to do so in a Government managed isolation facility for as long as they are in the country, to ensure they avoid contact with New Zealanders;

* New Zealand-based crew returning to New Zealand from high-risk locations overseas to self-isolate for at least 48 hours after they return, and until they are assessed as being low risk of having Covid-19 (including receiving a negative test).

The Ministry said it was aware these measures were already widely used, and this change would make sure that they were applied consistently.