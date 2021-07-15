Five new Covid cases in MIQ

There are five new cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation facilities today, and no cases in the community.

In addition to the five cases announced by the Ministry of Health, 16 cases were reported on the Playa Zahara fishing vessel this morning. These crew members are not being counted in today’s cases tally.

Source: Ministry of Health

One previously reported case has now recovered, while another previously reported case has now been reclassified as "under investigation".

The number of active cases in New Zealand is now 45, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2438.

Meanwhile, quarantine-free travel from Victoria remains in place with health officials continuing to monitor the situation as the number of cases grows.

The ministry yesterday advised New Zealanders in Victoria who have concerns about quarantine-free travel to organise flights home as soon as possible.

Quarantine-free travel from New South Wales remains paused and managed return flights from Sydney are in place.

All travellers on these flights will have to go into managed isolation for 14 days when they arrive in New Zealand. Because of this, travellers from NSW are not required to have a pre-departure test before flying.

Travellers who have been in NSW on or after 10.30pm on 26 June are not permitted to travel back to New Zealand from other parts of Australia. Travel histories will be checked at the airport before flying.