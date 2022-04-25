Five people involved in serious Te Kuiti crash

Five people were involved in a serious two-vehicle crash in Te Kuiti this afternoon.

Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of Hospital Rd and SH 3 at 3.15pm.

A police spokesperson said initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The road from Te Kumi Station Rd to Lawrence St is currently closed with diversions in place while emergency services are in attendance.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will be attending the scene and motorists should expect delays.