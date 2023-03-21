Five shots fired in drive-by shooting

Residents were woken by gunshots shortly after midnight and armed police are now guarding a house after a drive-by shooting overnight.

A Tomuri Pl resident, in the suburb of Mt Wellington, told the Herald she heard loud gunshots go “boom boom boom” while she was asleep in bed.

“It woke me right up. There were quite a lot [of gunshots].

“I didn’t hear police cars.”

A police spokesman said up to five shots were fired at a house in the quiet cul-de-sac.

There were five people inside the home at the time. No one was injured, he said.

Another neighbour was also woken up by the noise.

“I heard five bangs like gun shots. We were asleep at the time it woke us up.

“We couldn’t see anything because the street lights don’t work.

“The people who live there only just moved in last year so they are new neighbours we haven’t got to know them yet.”

The resident said last night’s incident was the first time she had seen something of this nature happen in the neighbourhood.

“It’s not good. We only this morning saw police couldn’t see anything last night. The noise of the bullets was very loud though.”

A police spokesman said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

At the scene early this morning, a witness said armed police could be seen guarding the area.

The windows of a ute on the property had been smashed and glass lay littered on the ground.

Police have cordoned off half of the road and officers can be seen going into properties inside the cordon.

The Mt Wellington incident happened just a few hours before an 18-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his back and arm was dropped off at Middlemore Hospital.

His injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

Police say the two incidents are not linked.