Flasher on the loose in Christchurch red zone

    A flasher exposing himself and indecently assaulting women in Christchurch's earthquake-ravaged "red zone" is being pursued by police.

    Police are asking members of the public out in the early hours of the River-Retreat Rds area of the eastern suburbs to "remain aware of their surroundings".

    "A small number of reports have been received of a young male approaching women, exposing himself, and in some instances indecently assaulting them," a police statement says this morning.

    "These have mainly been in the early morning, between 6.30am to 8am, and the latest report was on New Year's Day."

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    NZ Herald

     

