Fleeing driver arrested after alleged car thefts

A fleeing driver has been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a fence before stealing another car.

A police spokesperson earlier said officers were responding to a fleeing driver in Cracroft, Christchurch.

“At around 8.45am police were called after a stolen vehicle was sighted driving erratically. The vehicle repeatedly failed to stop for police when signalled to do so.

“A short time later, after crashing into a gate, the driver came to a stop on Homecroft Court. The driver then proceeded to steal another vehicle before fleeing the scene.”

Police had not initiated a pursuit, but road spikes were used and a helicopter crew provided assistance.

About 2pm, a police spokesperson said one person had been taken into custody.

“Police are now working to ascertain the extent of the offending and charges are being considered.”