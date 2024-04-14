Flood-hit Canterbury rail bridge assessed

KiwiRail hopes to get a better idea of the extent of the storm damage to the rail bridge over the Rangitata River in Canterbury today, as water levels start to drop.

A section of the 610-metre-long bridge is sagging, after floodwaters washed away one of its support structures on Friday.

All freight services using the bridge have been suspended.

A rail bridge over the Rangitata River, South Canterbury, sags after flood water washed away one of 34 piers. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY/ALLIED PRESS

The rail company's chief infrastructure officer, André Lovatt, said data from drone footage taken on Saturday was being analysed and a recovery plan was under way.

KiwiRail staff planned to inspect the bridge on Sunday morning - and to also have another, closer look using drones - to confirm what repairs were needed.

But Lovatt said work could not begin until the river receded to safe levels.

The bridge is an important railway linking Invercargill, Dunedin and Christchurch with about eight freight trains ordinarily travelling across it every weekday, and about five each weekend.

The Rangitata rail bridge before high floodwaters washed away one of its 34 piers on Friday. Photo: Screenshot / Google Maps

Lovatt said on Saturday he was committed to keeping freight moving for customers and was working with those affected to find alternative options for them.

"We will continue to run rail services from the north to Christchurch and Ashburton and from the south to Timaru.

"Connecting rail freight will be managed using road bridging operations."

No passenger trains travel on the line south of Christchurch, he said.