Flood threat as rain hammers north

A car is trapped in floodwaters in Auckland as the North Island lies under a threat of severe thunderstorms today.

A cell over Auckland has dumped heavy rain in the past hour, and the MetService is predicting thunder and lightning later for a big chunk of the island across the day.

All regions from Northland to northern Manawatu across to the Tararua District are likely to be worst affected by torrential downpours and small hail.

The downpours could put areas under threat of flash flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions.

Already flash flooding has hit Auckland's North Shore where a car is trapped in floodwaters. Serious flooding is also hitting eastern suburbs.

Fire and Emergency northern shift communications manager Scott Osmond said firefighters had been called to help a motorist who was trapped in floodwaters on Carribean Dr in Unsworth Heights. Several houses had also been flooded after a sudden downpour on the North Shore in the past hour.

MetService says the combination of daytime heating, humidity and local wind convergence is expected to bring unstable conditions to much of the island today.

The country struggled for relief in the muggy weather overnight when temperatures remained uncomfortably high.

And although it's normal for nights to be warm in summer, MetService says average overnight temperatures are warmer than average.

Auckland has stayed warmer than 15C since January 1 as the average overnight temperature hitting 18.6C.

Wellington too is fighting balmy conditions and average overnight lows of 16.1C, well above the usual 14.5C.

Even Christchurch has kept above 15C for the past six days, and an average minimum temperature about 2C above usual.