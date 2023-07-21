Flooding and crashes cause traffic woes

Crashes and flooded motorways are causing havoc for commuters in Auckland this morning, as heavy rain continues to fall.

At least two crashes have been reported this morning near Khyber Pass in the central city.

The first crash occurred just before 7am between Khyber Pass Rd and Gillies Ave, blocking the two far-right lanes on the southbound motorway.

A person who drove past the accident scene said a truck had hit a car, which had spun around 180 degrees and was now facing oncoming traffic. Police said nobody had been injured and the crash was cleared before 7.30am.

At 7.15am Waka Kotahi said there was also a crash blocking the right lane southbound beside the Khyber Pass Rd on-ramp.

Heavy rain overnight and this morning is causing “atrocious” driving conditions for motorists in the city, while orange warnings are in place elsewhere in the North Island.

Weather warnings and watches were in place overnight for much of the North Island, with Coromandel and Gisborne under orange heavy rain warnings this morning.

MetService said that level of rain could see streams and rivers rising rapidly, with possible surface flooding and slips and hazardous driving conditions.

Heavy rain watches are also in place this morning for Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Hawkes Bay, and a strong wind watch for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Marlborough, Nelson, Buller, and Westland.

The heavy rain has trapped at least one car in Thames, with two people needing to be rescued from the floodwaters.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a call just after 4am and helped pull the pair’s car out of danger from the water on Kauaeranga Valley Rd.

Heavy rain and gale force winds are forecast throughout today, Thames-Coromandel District Council said on its Facebook page.

Civil Defence was advising people in the area to avoid non-essential travel this morning and check conditions before venturing out, the council said.

“With more than 4.4 metres of rain so far this year on the Coromandel - more than double the median annual rainfall - land instability is a major concern,” the council said.

In Auckland, one commuter described the morning’s weather as “atrocious”, with slippery roads and pools of water providing “very challenging” driving conditions.

Waka Kotahi said flooding was blocking the left northbound lane of the Southern Motorway, just after the Te Irirangi Drive onramp.

Commuters were asked to merge to the right carefully and expect delays, and across the city people are asked to slow down and turn their lights on to ensure other motorists can see them.