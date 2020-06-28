Sunday, 28 June 2020

Flooding damage to new Christchurch hospital building

    1. News
    2. National

    The new Acute Services Building at Christchurch Hospital. Photo: RNZ
    The new Acute Services Building at Christchurch Hospital. Photo: RNZ
    Experts are checking for mould growth after a flood inside Christchurch's new, and so far unopened, $500 million hospital building.

    Four levels of walls and ceilings in one of two towers were damaged this month when a faulty valve flooded the Acute Services Hagley building.

    The wallboards and ceiling tiles have been taken off to dry it out and allow a full inspection.

    The Ministry Health said it is still considering if this will push back the handover to the district health board, meant to take place in August.

    The ministry said Covid-19 also had an impact on progress due to the need for workers to practise physical distancing during the lockdown.

    It expects any delays to be weeks, not months, it said.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    explore-dunedin2.jpg