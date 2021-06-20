Sunday, 20 June 2021

Flooding forces East Coast families to evacuate

    Properties bordering the Wharekahika River have been flooded this morning. Photo: Tairāwhiti...
    Properties bordering the Wharekahika River have been flooded this morning. Photo: Tairāwhiti Civil Defence
    Widespread flooding in Tokomaru Bay on the East Coast of the North Island has forced some families to evacuate and roads to be closed as Civil Defence declares it too "dangerous" to travel.

    State Highway 35 is now closed both north and south of the East Coast town on Sunday as police and Fire and Emergency NZ crews help locals.

    The Karakatuwhero River, north of Te Araroa, has flooded, as has the Wharekahika River.

    There was now "widespread surface flooding" and Tairāwhiti Civil Defence was urging people to stay home and avoid any travel.

    However, Civil Defence said the water appeared to be receding and the worst of the weather was heading offshore.

    "We're working with Police and Fenz to check in with families and their homes. We advise the community to take care and avoid travel. Conditions will be dangerous for some time.

    "Some families have self-evacuated and we're working with those families along with Police and Fire and Emergency. Please avoid unnecessary travel."

     

    NZ Herald
