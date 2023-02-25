Flooding, slips hammer North again

Flooding has hit Northland once again, cutting of the region from Auckland to the south. Photo: Supplied / Civil Defence Northland

Heavy rain, floods and slips have again wreaked havoc in the North Island, with multiple road closures, evacuated residents and trapped motorists.

Auckland and Northland are completely cut off from one another by road this morning, as the heavy deluge moves south over Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and central North Island regions.

Parts of Auckland, Northland and Coromandel were hit hard again on Friday afternoon and evening, with more than 100mm of rain falling in less than six hours in some areas - it is the third time in a month that the regions have been impacted by severe weather, leaving residents feeling anxious.

Hawke’s Bay, still recovering from the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle last week, is under an orange heavy rain warning until 5pm today.

Fire and Emergency was swamped with calls as severe thunderstorms caused chaos across parts of Auckland.

Several stranded motorists were rescued by a boat after multiple cars were trapped in floodwater at Dairy Flat.

Police also began evacuating households in the area, while 14 people were trapped at a flooded Silverdale school, where six children were later rescued.

About 20 students and their parents have been stranded at a school in Northland overnight as heavy rain caused flooding.

Kaiwaka School principal Sharlene McCormick told the Herald this morning they were all safe but it was “horrific and terrifying” for the community to go through the weather event again.

There is no current road access between Auckland and Northland due to a slip near State Highway 1/Otiroro Rd, Topuni and multiple road closures through Mangawhai, Waka Kotahi NZTA said in a statement.

State Highway 1 north of Te Hana is closed due to “multiple slips”, virtually cutting off Northland and the Far North. A section of SH16 between Kaukapakapa and Wellsford is also closed.

A Northland council rain gauge just outside Mangawhai measured a record 342mm for the day, most of it after midday. Just south of Kaiwaka, more than 150mm was recorded inland of Mangawhai Heads.

One man travelling from Whangarei to Auckland got caught in Mangawhai in the intense floodwaters.

“I’d been driving around for about four hours back and forth trying to find a way out but all roads are closed or washed out or blocked by slips or floods,” he said.

As he tried to navigate a route through, he came across a ute stuck in the floodwaters.

“I was trying to find somewhere safe to park and came across the ute in the flood - he must have just gone in because the two guys were escaping out through the windows - a couple of guys must have been late teens or early 20s,” he said.

MetService said some sites in Auckland had seen more than 100mm of rain in six hours and mayor Wayne Brown urged residents to remain vigilant.

“We want to assure Aucklanders that Auckland Emergency Management is fully operational, and emergency responders are on standby to assist people across the region,” Brown said.

“Earlier this evening, two emergency mobile alerts were issued to advise our most vulnerable communities of the heightened risk of slips and flooding from thunderstorms, and I have been in contact with the councillors in those wards.”