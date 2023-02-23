Floods prompt forestry slash inquiry

The Government has announced a ministerial inquiry into forestry slash.

The waste from timber clearance has been blamed for making recent flood damage worse.

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash said it was totally unacceptable that slash s ending up on beaches after heavy rains.

He said it was too early to say what would come out of the two-month inquiry, but things "have to change".

"Woody debris and sediment are particular issues for these communities following storms. More than 10,000 people in Tairāwhiti have petitioned for land use to be better managed. This inquiry is responding to these very real concerns."

Produce from farms and orchards lies among forestry slash on the beach at Napier earlier this week. Photo: RNZ

Gisborne resident and former Government minister Hekia Parata will chair the inquiry. Former regional council chief executive Bill Bayfield and forestry engineer Matthew McCloy will also take part.

The specific areas the inquiry will look at are storm damage and its causes, current practices and regulatory and policy settings.

"The panel's recommendations, expected by the end of April, will assist local and central government respond to the severe weather events we are experiencing in New Zealand," Environment Minister David Parker said.

Feedback from affected communities and the wider public will be sought.