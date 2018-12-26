Fog cancels flights at Wellington Airport

Photo: ODT files

Poor weather has forced flights to be cancelled and delayed at Wellington Airport.

Fog settled on the capital overnight, and is not expected to clear until this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the airport said the weather had seen a handful of flights cancelled, and more delayed.

The live flight board showed mainly smaller flights - from centres such as Blenheim and Nelson - were suffering cancellations.

Air New Zealand said passengers booked for the rest of the day needed to check the flight schedule.

MetService said low cloud and drizzle would clear this afternoon, and then the city could expect long fine spells. Southerlies would pick up as the day went on.