Fog disrupting flights in Auckland

A blanket of fog has caused flights to be cancelled and chaos on the motorways for Auckland this morning.

By 8.40am, 15 regional flights have been cancelled, and 24 delayed due to the fog at Auckland Airport.

One flight from Blenheim to Auckland had to be diverted to Rotorua.

Domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, and international flights had not been affected by the fog.

Air NZ Flight 0671 to Dunedin has been slightly delayed and was due to arrive about 9.30am.

Passengers should contact their airlines for further information.

Meanwhile, fog is also causing problems on the roads for morning commuters in Auckland.

There has been a multi-vehicle crash on the Southwestern Motorway near the Dominion Rd on-ramp, blocking the right southbound lane. Motorists are asked to pass with extra care and expect delays amid the heavy fog.

On the other side of the same stretch of motorway, a crash between Neilson St and Queenstown Rd was blocking the right lane this morning.

On the Northwestern Motorway SH16 a breakdown is blocking the left lane prior to the Royal Rd overbridge, causing delays through Westgate.