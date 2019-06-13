Fog disrupts Auckland flights

Auckland Airport says the fog is finally lifting after flights had to be cancelled or delayed this morning.

By 9.55am today, 26 regional flights had been cancelled and 31 delayed.

One flight from Blenheim to Auckland had to be diverted to Rotorua.

Domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, and international flights were not affected.

An Auckland flight to Dunedin was delayed for a short time, but landed just after 9.30am.

Passengers should contact their airlines for further information.

Meanwhile, fog also caused problems on the roads for morning commuters in Auckland.

There was a multi-vehicle crash on the Southwestern Motorway near the Dominion Rd on-ramp, blocking the right southbound lane.

On the other side of the same stretch of motorway, a crash between Neilson St and Queenstown Rd blocked the right lane this morning.

On the Northwestern Motorway SH16 a breakdown blocked the left lane prior to the Royal Rd overbridge, causing delays through Westgate.