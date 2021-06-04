Fog disrupts Christchurch Airport flights

Fog has disrupted flights at Christchurch Airport this morning. Photo: NZH file

Flights in and out of Christchurch Airport have been disrupted by fog this morning.

A thick layer of fog has been hanging low over the airport on Friday morning.

Up to 11 inbound Air New Zealand flights - from Auckland, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Wellington, Dunedin, Nelson, Invercargill and Queenstown - have already been cancelled today.

Other flights have been delayed while some have been diverted.

The airport remains open.

People are advised to check with their airlines for updated information or visit the airport's website.