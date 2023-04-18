Foot found on beach identified

Police say the foot belongs to missing local Fiva Pita. Photo: RNZ (file)

Police have identified a foot found on Petone Beach, near Wellington, last month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said DNA analysis identified the remains as that of missing Petone man Fiva Pita.

The 74-year-old was reported missing after last being seen by his family in the week before Christmas last year.

His disappearance was not believed to be suspicious and the matter will be referred to the Coroner, Todd said.

Despite an extensive search by police, further remains have not been located.

Police continued to carry out inquiries on behalf of the Coroner, and asked anyone who has information that may help, including any sightings of Pita around Christmas, to get in touch.