Foot found on Wellington beach

Police are investigating after a foot was found by a member of the public on Petone Beach in the Wellington region this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Williamson said a shoe, with what is believed to be a foot inside, was found at 8am.

“Police completed a land and water search around area the shoe was located. Nothing further was located.”

Williamson said formal identification of the foot would take place in due course.

Police will provide further details as they become available.