Former Cook Islands PM Dr Joe Williams dead at 82

Former Cook Islands PM and Auckland GP Dr Joe Williams. Photo / Office of Governor-General

Dr Joe Williams, former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands and a much-respected GP, has died in hospital after contracting Covid-19 in Auckland.

If his death is linked to Covid-19 he would become New Zealand's 24th Covid death.

The Pacifika Medical Association Group announced his death this morning.

Dr Williams, 82, was admitted to hospital after he became sick when it is thought he may have come in close contact to someone connected to the initial Auckland cluster. His Mt Wellington practice is not far from the Americold coolstore.

Dr Williams served as the Cook Islands Prime Minister for four months in 1999. He earlier served as the country's Health Minister.

Dr Williams' death comes after the first death linked to the Auckland Covid-19 cluster was announced yesterday.

An Americold worker in his 50s died at Middlemore Hospital after battling the virus.

The man, who was a father to four children, was the first Covid-19 death from the Auckland cluster that has infected 152 people.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield told yesterday's 1pm briefing that six Covid patients were in hospital - one in Auckland City, one in Middlemore, two in North Shore, and two in Waikato.

Four people were on a ward, and two were in ICU – one each in Middlemore and Waikato hospitals.

Dr Williams served his country, the Cook Islands, his community in New Zealand and his many patients for more than 60 years. He spent 25 years in the Cook Islands and served as Minister of Health and Education in 1974 to 1978, Minister of Health, Tourism, Transport and State-Owned Enterprises from 1994 to 1996 and Prime Minister in 1999.

"We have been privileged to serve him as our patron and thank Mrs Jill Williams and family for sharing him with us and the community," the Pacifika Medical Association Group said in a media release confirming his death today."His love, generosity and kindness has touched so many families, friends and colleagues. He has left us all with the gifts of his journey, and for that we are forever grateful," said Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM - Dr Williams' nephew and the president of the Pasifika Medical Association.

Dr Williams' work in New Zealand, as a general practitioner and health professional, resulted in him being recognised with a Queen's Service Order appointment after more than 50 years of service.

He had also worked with the World Health Organisation and was a strong health advocate within the Pasifika community in New Zealand.

Dr Williams held many senior roles in the health sector in New Zealand, served on many advisory committees and led the establishment of many organisations including the Cook Islands Health Network.

He established Mt Wellington Integrated Family Health Care Clinic which served over 15,000 patients who travelled from all over New Zealand to see him and continued to practice medicine up until his recent short illness.