Former drug dealer Phillip Musson dies at Little River property

Phillip Musson being sentenced at the Auckland District Court on a raft of drugs charges in 2014. Photo: NZ Herald

A body which was discovered at a rural property on Christchurch’s Banks Peninsula on Saturday has been identified as a formerly jailed drug dealer.

Phillip Musson in 2013. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Said a police statement: "Police can now release the name of the man who died at Little River on Saturday 18 April.

He was Phillip James Musson, 51, of Christchurch.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, which has been referred to the Coroner.

Police continue to make inquiries."

Musson was found dead on his motorbike at a property which he was renting on Christchurch Akaroa Rd, near Little River, where he lived with his wife.

It is understood while police were investigating Musson’s death, they came across chemicals and equipment they which could have been used to make methamphetamine.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah Illingworth told Star News police are still investigating the circumstances of his death but it is not thought to be suspicious.

She would not comment on reports of the discovery of meth lab equipment.

Musson, who was formerly a bodybuilding champ known as Dr Phil, was jailed nearly four and a half years in 2014 for being the brains behind a major drug operation.

It involved the importation, selling and distribution of steroids and party pills into New Zealand.

Before Musson was sentenced, the court heard that he started the operations after he was left depressed and financially bereft when the Christchurch earthquakes destroyed his business.