Former gang boss' death not suspicious - police

Chad Puru, 55, was found dead the morning of January 3 in rural North Canterbury. Photo: Supplied

Police say the death of a former Mongrel Mob president found dead in a burned-out car in North Canterbury is not suspicious.

Chad Puru, a 55-year-old from Christchurch, was found dead at the gateway of a property on Dalbeg Rd, 10km from Amberley, North Canterbury, about 10am on Tuesday.

His body was found inside a burnt-out car.

It’s believed he did not suffer any burns.

Police initially said his death is unexplained. but confirmed today it was not considered suspicious.

“His death will be referred to the Coroner, who will rule on cause of death in due course,” said a spokesperson.

Puru is the former president of a Christchurch chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

The nearest township is the farming service town of Amberley, which is 46km north of Christchurch. It’s a small town of fewer than 4000 people and is considered a “very connected community”.