Former Gloriavale leader appeals 'excessive' jail sentence

Howard Temple. File photo

The lawyer for convicted sex offender and former Gloriavale leader Howard Temple claims jailing the 85-year-old was excessive.

Temple was sentenced to 26 months' jail in December for indecencies on multiple girls and young women.

He immediately appealed and has been on bail.

His lawyer, Michael Vesty, argues the sentence is excessive given Temple's age, bail conditions and cognitive impairment.

Vesty said it should be reduced to two years or less to allow for home detention.

The Crown said the offending spanned many years, despite a previous police warning, and affected a large number of victims.

Justice Paulsen has reserved his decision.