Former Green MP Golriz Gharaman to be sentenced today

Former MP Golriz Gharaman will be receiving a non-custodial sentence, the judge has confirmed. Photo: RNZ

Former Green MP Golriz Gharaman will find out her fate today, with her sentence for shoplifting to be revealed at the Auckland District Court.

The 43-year-old was convicted in March on four charges of shoplifting, which led to her downfall from Parliament.

At the sentencing hearing on Monday, Judge June Jelas reserved her decision to consider the submissions from the prosecution and defence.

Jelas told the court Gharaman would be receiving a non-custodial sentence.

Gharaman's lawyer Annabel Cresswell has sought a discharge without conviction.

Cresswell said the offending was a result of trauma from her early life escaping war in Iran, and a clear mental health crisis caused by the pressures of life in Parliament and constant threats to her life and safety while an MP.

A discharge without conviction would mean Gharaman would have no criminal record.

Ghahraman's early acceptance of responsibility, show of remorse and low likelihood of re-offending should be considered in sentencing, Cresswell said.

Crown prosecutor Alysha McClintock contested Gharaman's mental health being a direct cause of her shoplifting.

McClintock said the mental health report submitted indicated there was a possibility of a link between Gharaman's undiagnosed PTSD and the offending.

But she said that link was tenuous and tempered the extent to which this could be used to lower her culpability.

McClintock put Gharaman's culpability at medium-to-high gravity of offending.

Gharaman plead guilty to the theft of thousands of dollars worth of clothing at the Auckland District Court in March.

The former politician was charged with stealing $695 worth of clothing from Wellington's Cre8iveworx Store on 22 October 2023, and a navy cardigan valued at $389 from Standard Issue in Newmarket on 22 December.

She was also charged with two counts of shoplifting from Scotties Boutique in Ponsonby - $5773 of items on 21 December and $2060 worth of goods on 23 December.