Former health minister Shane Reti to retire from politics

Dr Shane Reti. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Former National deputy leader Dr Shane Reti has announced he will retire at this year's election.

The Whangārei MP has been in Parliament since 2014. He lost the Whangārei seat in 2020, before regaining it in 2023.

Reti is currently minister for universities, science and technology, Pacific peoples, and statistics.

He took on the minister of health role after the 2023 election, before notably losing the role in a 2025 reshuffle.

He served as National's deputy leader under Judith Collins, briefly acting as interim leader after Collins lost a vote of no confidence in 2021.

Reti said he "always felt valued" by the party.

"Highlights include progressing the four lanes to Whangārei and advancing policies that as Minister of Health expanded breast cancer screening for 70-74-year-old NZ women and established a 3rd medical school at Waikato," he said.

"Reshaping the science and technology sector to look more like other small advanced economies that improves benefits to taxpayers has been a privilege - especially amalgamating the seven Crown Research Institutes into three Public Research Organisations."

Reti is the fourth National MP to confirm they will not stand at the election, following Collins, Maureen Pugh, and Paulo Garcia. Meanwhile Port Waikato MP Andrew Bayly will not stand in his electorate, and instead seek a place on the list.

With Collins set to leave Parliament in the coming weeks, it means the prime minister may do a wider ministerial reshuffle and return Reti to the backbenches.