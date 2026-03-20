Former sports star charged after alleged festival confrontation

A former international sports star has been charged with obstructing police after an alleged confrontation following a music festival.

It is understood the man allegedly tried to interfere with police as they dealt with a matter in Hamilton city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man was understood to have attended the Homegrown music festival on Saturday.

This morning, his case was dealt with administratively in the Hamilton District Court by his out-of-town lawyer.

The man did not appear and was granted interim name suppression.

He was remanded on the charge of intentionally obstructing a police constable acting in the execution of his duty and will appear in court next month.

The charge he faces carries a maximum penalty of three months' imprisonment and a $2000 fine.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said they were "pleased to report" there were no major issues at the music festival over the weekend.

"Crowds were well behaved."

Homegrown drew in around 25,000 people who flocked to hear the likes of Six60, Blindspott, The Datsuns and Dragon.

- Belinda Feek, Open Justice reporter