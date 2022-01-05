Four critical after separate water incidents

Four people are in critical condition after separate water-related incidents in the North Island this afternoon, continuing a horror summer in the country's seas and rivers.

Three people, including a child, have been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a boat with five people on board flipped on Tairua bar near Pauanui in the Coromandel.

Earlier information indicated two people were critically unwell after the 2.37pm incident, but it had now been confirmed three people were in critical condition after the incident, a St John spokeswoman said.

Two were airlifted to Starship hospital in Auckland, and the third person to Waikato Hospital, she said.

The two other people on board the boat at the time it flipped were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

One of those flown to Starship Hospital was a boy in a critical condition, a rescue helicopter spokeswoman said.

A woman in her 30s was also among those caught up in the incident, suffering minor injuries.

Multiple ambulances and rescue helicopters were sent to help soon after 2.30pm.

A witness said three rescue helicopters had landed in the area, a popular Coromandel holiday spot, and the Coastguard was also involved.

"Coastguard boat still out in water towing boat upside down - it had turned over but when they got person out it flipped again and went back out to sea."

Video shot at the scene showed people holding up a sheet as ambulance officers worked near a surf lifesaving IRB.

It also showed a semi-submerged boat near shore.

Meanwhile, paramedics are treating a person in a critical condition after a "water-related incident" at a North Island waterfall.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand got calls just before 2.45pm of a "water-related incident" at the Mangamate Waterfall on the Whirinaki River – inland from Minginui in the Ureweras.

Fire crews and a helicopter are at the remote scene.

A police spokesman said the incident was "still unfolding".

A St John spokeswoman said they were alerted at 2.37pm and sent one first response unit, a helicopter, three ambulances and a manager.

It was later confirmed that one person in a critical condition was being treated at the scene.

Search continues

A search is continuing for a missing swimmer last seen entering the Waikato River on Monday evening.

The man was last seen just after 6pm on Monday jumping into the water from or near the jetty at Hamilton Gardens.

Initial reports to police indicated that a group of four people had gone into the river but only three had come back to shore.

It sparked a massive search and rescue effort down river towards Claudelands Bridge over the last few days, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, boat, jet ski, and police national dive squad.

This afternoon, police said the dive squad was still searching the section of the river through the Hamilton Gardens and "downstream of that". The police boat has also been helping the search today.

It has been the worst summer so far for drownings in New Zealand since 2015, according to Water Safety New Zealand.

There have been 25 drownings across the country since the beginning of December, with another two months to go before the end of the summer reporting period.