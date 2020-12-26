Saturday, 26 December 2020

Four dead in two Auckland crashes

    1. News
    2. National

    Four people have been killed in two separate crashes in the Auckland area in a horror 12-hour period over Christmas.

    The first crash occurred on the Clevedon-Kawakawa road at 7.30pm yesterday. 

    Police say a car crashed into a power pole. Two people were initially believed to be critically injured, but police later confirmed they had died.

    Another two people died in a crash in West Auckland early today.

    The crash happened on Triangle Rd, between Lincoln Rd and Waimumu Rd, and was reported to authorities just before 6am.

    Police said: "Initial indications from the scene are that a car struck a bridge on Triangle Road."

    Two other people suffered serious injuries and were taken to Auckland City Hospital, St John said.

    Police confirmed the fatalities just after 10.30am.

     - RNZ/NZ Herald

     

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter