Four dead in two Auckland crashes

Four people have been killed in two separate crashes in the Auckland area in a horror 12-hour period over Christmas.

The first crash occurred on the Clevedon-Kawakawa road at 7.30pm yesterday.

Police say a car crashed into a power pole. Two people were initially believed to be critically injured, but police later confirmed they had died.

Another two people died in a crash in West Auckland early today.

The crash happened on Triangle Rd, between Lincoln Rd and Waimumu Rd, and was reported to authorities just before 6am.

Police said: "Initial indications from the scene are that a car struck a bridge on Triangle Road."

Two other people suffered serious injuries and were taken to Auckland City Hospital, St John said.

Police confirmed the fatalities just after 10.30am.

- RNZ/NZ Herald