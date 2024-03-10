Four hurt as car brings down powerlines

A crash that brought down powerlines over a Hawke’s Bay road on Saturday night left four people injured, one seriously.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said firefighters responded to a crash involving a car hitting a power pole on Brookfields Rd about 10.10pm.

The spokeswoman said the downed power lines kept one person inside the car for some time.

A police spokesman said the road was blocked because of the downed lines on the road but was unable to confirm when the road reopened, although police had closed the job by 12.40pm.

The spokesman said power at one nearby home was reportedly affected.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they assessed and treated four people.

One in a minor condition was treated at the scene, while one in a minor condition, one in a moderate condition, and one in a serious condition were assessed and treated at the scene, and transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.