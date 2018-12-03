Four injured after lightning strike hits school

Four people have been injured after a lightning strike at a Hamilton school.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said staff were on the scene at Hamilton Junior High School and Hamilton North School.

They were called to the Warwick Ave premises after reports of a lightning strike that had struck four people.

She confirmed the four injured were all adults and all currently in a moderate condition.

However, ambulance staff were still on site and assessing those involved.

Emergency services were called about 2pm.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Tina Shaw said the four adults who were struck were in one of the classrooms at the time.

It appeared that the lightning bolt struck a rugby post before travelling along the ground, connecting with the fence of the school's tennis court before hitting the classroom and striking the four teachers.

Shaw said it was still unclear exactly where the four adults were standing in the classroom and why only they were hit.

The four injured had since been transported to Waikato Hospital, however she confirmed their injuries were not serious.

Other St John ambulance staff were currently checking that the children who were in the classroom at the time were all okay.

Police had since left the scene.

Hamilton has been lashed by thunder and lightning.

A local shop owner told Newshub ambulances responded to the school after the "loudest thunder and lightning [she'd] heard in a long time".

A Warwick Ave resident told Stuff she saw a flash of extremely bright, blue-coloured lightning just before 1.30pm.

"It was a loud cracking sound. It sounded like a gunshot.

"I have just never experienced anything like it."

Today's lightning strike follows a period of intense rain yesterday in Hamilton which saw dozens of residents evacuated when 10 homes flooded. Five properties were uninhabitable due to sewage overflows.