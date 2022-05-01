Four killed in Bay of Plenty crash

An infant and three adults are dead following a crash in the Bay of Plenty this afternoon.

Police confirmed four people died following a collision between two vehicles on Tāneatua Rd, Tāneatua, at around 3pm.

"Three adults and one infant died at the scene of the crash," a police statement said.

"The road remains closed while Serious Crash Unit conduct their scene examination.

"Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area."

Earlier, a St John spokeswoman said they transported three patients via ambulance to Whakatane Hospital. Two had minor injuries and one had moderate injuries.

Two rescue helicopters were also dispatched. One was stood down halfway to Tāneatua while the other landed but wasn't required to transport patients to hospital, the spokeswoman said.

Tāneutua is a small town in the Bay of Plenty region located south of Whakatāne.