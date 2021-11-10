Four killed in crash near Levin

Four people were killed in a horror crash involving a truck and a van on State Highway 1 south of Levin, in the North Island, yesterday.

Police confirmed the number of deaths in a statement this morning.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash.

"In particular, we'd like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the road at that time of the crash that may have dashcam footage."

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3pm yesterday.

The road was closed for several hours as emergency staff worked at the scene, before the Serious Crash Unit arrived to continue investigations onsite.

St John said a rapid response unit and an ambulance were sent to the crash.

One person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.

A queue of vehicles stretched for several kilometres along the highway last night.

Some of those held up were people who travelled to descend on Parliament in a challenge to Covid restrictions.

Organised by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, the group marched to Parliament today to present its demands, which included an end to Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates.