Four killed in crash near Rotorua named

Police have released the names of the four people who died in a crash on State Highway 5 near Rotorua on Monday.

Seven people were in the two cars involved in the collision at Whakarewarewa about 7.50pm.

Two people were taken to hospital, one in critical condition.

Three people died at the scene, while another was taken to hospital and died later.

Three people in one vehicle died - they were:

- Amelia Rose Frost, aged 26, of Napier

- Ruben James Frost, aged 18, of Napier

- Tray-Dee Akuhata Wall, aged 20, of Rotorua

The fourth person who died was in the second vehicle, and was 50-year-old MaryJane Merehini Heke, of Rotorua.

Inquiries remain ongoing.