Four new cases in managed isolation

Health authorities have revealed four new Covid-19 cases - all in managed isolation.

The update is due via a statement. There is no press conference today.

Of the four cases we are reporting today:

One case is an international mariner staying at the Sudima in Christchurch, detected at day 15 testing as a close contact of a day 6 case. The person is now in quarantine.

One case arrived on 19 October from Milan via Singapore and tested positive to routine testing at around day 12. The person is now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 28 October from London via Singapore and tested positive to routine testing at around day 3. The person is now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case was detected in managed isolation in Auckland, after being given permission to join a family member recently arrived from overseas. The family member has previously been recorded in our positive case totals.

Today’s case will be recorded as an import-related case.

The total number of active cases is 81.

International mariners in managed isolation in Christchurch

Day 15 testing has been carried out on all of the foreign seamen who were not already confirmed cases. This has resulted in one additional positive case, who was already being monitored as a known close contact.

There were now 31 positive cases connected to this group.

All those who met the Ministry's low risk indicators, which included those who have recovered or had returned consistently negative test results throughout their stay, would be eligible to leave managed isolation from tomorrow.

"We will only release individuals when these testing criteria have been met.

"Some individuals in this group have now been tested as many as four times.

"We want to thank them for their commitment to New Zealand’s testing processes and for contributing to good health outcomes for them and their colleagues."

The latest on the Covid-19 situation comes as the Labour government and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern prepares to announce its Cabinet for the next three-year term at 1pm.

There were two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand yesterday, both in managed isolation.

Yesterday marked 10 days since there had been a community case and the Christchurch rubbish bin cluster also closed.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

The latest cases were detected during routine isolation and testing processes and were now at the Auckland quarantine facility, the Ministry of Health said.

They were a person who arrived from Amsterdam via Singapore on October 23 and another who arrived from the UK via Dubai and Malaysia on October 19.

New Zealand's total number of active cases is 77 - there have been 1603 cases overall.

The ministry also announced yesterday the Christchurch returnee cluster had been closed.

"It has been more than 28 days since the last case – the length of two infection cycles – and the cluster is now officially closed," the ministry said.

This cluster began with the report on September 19 of a person who developed symptoms and was tested after finishing 14 days in managed isolation and returning two negative tests on days 3 and 12.

Elsewhere, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday morning England would be returning to a national lockdown until December 1.