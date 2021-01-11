Four new Covid cases in managed isolation

Photo: Getty Images

There are four new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand and none in the community.

The Ministry of Health gave details of the cases in a press release this afternoon.

One of the cases arrived from the United Kingdom, where a highly-infectious strain of the virus which has taken hold.

The person came via the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and tested positive during routine testing around day 1. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Three of the new cases are part of the group of international mariners who arrived from Singapore or the UAE on January 6 and were reported on yesterday. They are all in quarantine in Christchurch.

In total, 14 positive Covid-19 cases have been identified in this group: eight are deemed historical; three are new active cases; and further testing of the three new cases reported today may determine if they are also historical cases, according to the Ministry.

It said and one previously reported case was now regarded as not a case.

"This case previously tested positive in the United Kingdom prior to travelling to New Zealand and has therefore been determined as a historical case.

"This case is being removed from New Zealand's tally while we confirm it has been reported in the United Kingdom."

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 77 and the number of confirmed cases is 1866.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,441,163.

GENOME SEQUENCING

Meanwhile, the ministry pointed out that all positive Covid-19 tests are sent to ESR for whole genome sequencing as part of ongoing surveillance and its overall elimination strategy.

"Whole genome sequencing has identified a total of 19 cases of Covid-19 at the border with the variant known as B.1.1.7 (UK variant) and one case with the variant identified as B.1.351 (South Africa variant) in New Zealand since 13 December 2020."

It also issued a correction on yesterday's statement.

"Please note that yesterday's media release reported the UK variant as B1.1.17. This was incorrect. The correct variant is B.1.1.7."

"Further work to identify and better understand these variants is ongoing in New Zealand and internationally.

"Current research suggests the B.1.1.7 variant is around one and a half times more transmissible than previous variants but there is no evidence at this stage that the length of the infection period is any different to any other variant of Covid-19, nor is there evidence that it causes more severe illness. We are also closely monitoring emerging research on the B.1.351 variant.

"The recent increase in Covid-19 cases at New Zealand's borders is expected, given case numbers continue to increase globally."

The Ministry also said it was expecting to see more historical cases being detected in managed isolation, due to an increasing number of people becoming infected and recovering before travelling to New Zealand.

While these individuals may still have residual viral particles in their nasopharynx, which are picked up by our tests, they are no longer considered to be infectious.

Anyone who has tested positive must meet the recovered case definition before being allowed to leave the facility as assessed by the medical team. This includes a period of at least 72 hours without any symptoms and a minimum of 10 days since symptom onset or a positive test.

The ministry said that it is continuing to monitor Covid-19 developments overseas, as well as "regularly reviewing" its infection prevention procedure.

"Since 1 January 2021 people arriving from the US and UK are tested on arrival and required to stay in their room until they return a negative test result.

"In addition, pre-departure testing will start to come into effect later this week (11.59 pm NZT on 15 January 2021) with the aim of reducing the number of cases of Covid-19 arriving in New Zealand."