Four sites on fire in one Auckland street

    Fire crews are responding to four construction site fires on one Auckland street this morning.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews received a report of a large house fire in Clover Park, South Auckland, at 5.10am.

    The northern fire communications centre then started to get multiple reports of the blaze - only to be told that there were now four properties on fire.

    All four properties are under construction and were empty at the time, a spokeswoman told The New Zealand Herald. There are no reports of injuries.

    On arrival, firefighters found the properties "well-involved", she said.

    By 6.20am, fire crews were still working to bring the situation under control - including making sure the fire does not spread to neighbouring properties and homes.

    "There are nine trucks in attendance," she said.

