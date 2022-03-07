Four sites on fire in one Auckland street

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire crews are responding to four construction site fires on one Auckland street this morning.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews received a report of a large house fire in Clover Park, South Auckland, at 5.10am.
The northern fire communications centre then started to get multiple reports of the blaze - only to be told that there were now four properties on fire.
All four properties are under construction and were empty at the time, a spokeswoman told The New Zealand Herald. There are no reports of injuries.
On arrival, firefighters found the properties "well-involved", she said.
By 6.20am, fire crews were still working to bring the situation under control - including making sure the fire does not spread to neighbouring properties and homes.
"There are nine trucks in attendance," she said.