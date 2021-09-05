Four still in hospital after terror attack

Police and ambulance personnel at the New Lynn Countdown after the attack. Photo: NZ Herald

One of the people injured in Friday's terror attack at a West Auckland supermarket has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

Police this morning released an update on the conditions of those rushed to hospital after the attack.

Three people in Auckland City Hospital are in a critical but stable condition.

One other person in Auckland City Hospital remains stable.

The person who was in Middlemore Hospital was discharged yesterday and is now recovering at home.

The victims are four women aged 29, 43, 60 and 66, and two men aged 53 and 57.

An additional victim escaped the supermarket and went home, and contacted authorities later.

He has been identified by his son as Steve Brodie (77).

Brodie, who was shopping with his wife when it happened, received a minor injury which he treated at home.

"This man narrowly avoided more serious injury when he evaded the attacker," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

Five of the six victims initially taken to hospital were stabbed, and one had a dislocated shoulder.

"Our thoughts remain with the victims of this horrific attack and their loved ones, who will be suffering great anguish," Coster said.