Four youths arrested after Christchurch shop ram-raided

Four young people have been arrested following a ram raid at a Christchurch retail store this morning.

Police were called to the break-in at a shop on Colombo St in Sydenham about 4.40am.

A stolen vehicle was used to gain entry and vape products were taken, they said.

Police said the four youths believed to be involved were found near Ashburton later this morning and taken into custody.

All will be referred to Youth Aid.