Fourteen new Covid cases, five in community

Today the Ministry of Health says there were 14 new cases of Covid-19 to report - nine in managed isolation and five in the community.

Since August 11, the Ministry's contact tracing team has identified 2743 close contacts of cases, of which 2676 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and we are in the process of contacting the rest.

As of this morning they have identified 51 close contacts of the Tokoroa health professional who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Of those, 48 have already been contacted. They have either already been tested and returned a negative result, or are isolating awaiting a test. The team is continuing to follow up with the remaining three close contacts.

There are 123 people linked to the community cluster who have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 79 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.

There are 10 people with Covid-19 in hospital today; two in Auckland City, three in Middlemore, three in North Shore, and two in Waikato. Eight people are on a ward, and two are in ICU – one each in Middlemore and Waikato Hospitals.

There are 13 previously reported cases who are considered to have recovered today – all community cases.

With today’s 14 new cases, our total number of active cases is 132. Of those, 33 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 99 are community cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1,401, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 8,599 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 766,626.