Fresh storm warnings for flood-ravaged areas

Wairoa, in Hawke's Bay, has been hard hit by the flooding. Photo: Hawke's Bay Civil Defence

Parts of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne still cut off in the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle are being warned to brace for thunderstorms today.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the ranges of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, in Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay, and parts of Bay of Plenty between 3pm and 10pm today. MetService is warning a few of the thunderstorms could be severe with localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour and hail.

This comes as thousands of people remain out of their homes and more than 1400 people remain ”uncontactable” on a missing-person database.

Nearly 150,000 people were still without power across the North Island yesterday - and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said this morning that Napier should expect to be without electricity for the next two weeks.

A post on social media said emergency power has been provided for Wellesley Road Medical Centre, Countdown, and Caltex Napier. Further details would follow.

The council also urged residents to conserve water as much as possible - a temporary fix of connecting a generator to water supplies was in place.

As untreated waste water was discharging into the sea, the council said no one should collect kai moana.

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz says officials have been able to touch base with most areas despite phone communications being limited or cut.

"We are totally cut off, and only in this last while we were set up with satlinks, and only in the next few days we might have limited connectivity to our community.

"Our understanding is that most people were able to evacuate."

They were waiting for more reports and police were going to communities to check on them.

The Transport Minister told RNZ this morning that roading and rail connections around Hawke's Bay and Gisborne are severely compromised.

Several roads around the regions have been closed due to flood damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Michael Wood says some roads were reconnected yesterday but other main corridors, including State Highway 2, are closed for now.

"And in many cases, particularly around the bridges which are a very important connection in that region, the flood waters are actually still too high for us to properly assess the damage.

"So we do need those waters to drop a little before we can make full assessments about which roads can be opened."

Wood says it is hard to make a firm commitment on when exactly roads will reopen.

Phones and power are still out for tens of thousands and road closures are making it difficult to get supplies to affected people.

Wood says rescues are ongoing in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti and thousands of people are displaced.

"Many of them have been safely relocated to evacuation centres. But there is work to just make sure we have accounted for everyone."

He says restoring power, and getting people access to food, water and fuel is a real priority.

