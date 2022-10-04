Frozen berries taken off shelves

Packets of Pam's frozen raspberries 350g and 500g are being removed from supermarket shelves across the country. Photo: Public domain

Government food safety specialists are looking into whether several popular brands of frozen berries in New Zealand pose a threat of Hepatitis A exposure.

Ministry for Primary Industry deputy general of New Zealand food safety, Vincent Arbuckle, said frozen Serbian berries were being investigated due to a possible link to the disease.

Foodstuffs has recalled various brands of Pam's frozen berry products and is in the process of removing them from shelves around the country.

These include Pam's frozen mixed berries 500g, Pam's frozen two berry mix 750g and 1kg, Pam's frozen smoothie berry mix 500g and Pam's raspberries 350g and 500g.