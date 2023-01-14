Frustration as Lotto site goes down ahead of $20m Powerball jackpot

Photo: ODT files

Lotto New Zealand’s website and mobile phone app are down ahead of tonight’s $20 million draw.

Customers have taken to the MyLotto Facebook page to voice their frustration, saying they can’t buy a ticket online.

One customer said they were an hour away from the nearest store.

"Lotto - please tell me if your site is going to be fixed before 7.30pm tonight. Otherwise, I need to get in the car and start driving."

Another said, "Oh no! I’ve been playing my favourites for years - and I can’t get on!!! If this is the night - I will be hugely disappointed. Come on Lotto - sort it OUT."

A Lotto spokesperson said they are experiencing an issue with MyLotto - and they’re sorry for the inconvenience.

They said they were working hard on getting a solution as soon as possible.

The spokesperson said it was a software issue that was only affecting online customers at the moment.

"People can still purchase a ticket in-store."

The $17 million prize was not won in Wednesday’s Lotto Powerball draw, meaning it has rolled over to a whopping $20m for tonight.

Strike Four has rolled over and will be $700,000.

Wednesday’s numbers were: 18, 22, 24, 33, 9 and 10. The Bonus Ball was 4 and the Powerball was 8.

One lucky Karaka player walked away with $1m after winning Lotto’s First Division. The winning ticket was sold at Karaka Convenience in Karaka.

And 16 lucky Lotto players each celebrated a windfall of $17,963 after winning with Lotto Second Division.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $27,677.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at New World Aokautere in Palmerston North and on MyLotto to a player from Carterton.

Last week, a Napier man became an overnight millionaire in last Saturday’s draw after purchasing his First Division ticket from Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, usually waits to check his tickets so he can keep dreaming about the "big one" as long as possible but decided instead to check his ticket late on the night of the draw.

"When it came up ‘major prize’ I was pretty excited but had to wait until morning to get to the supermarket to find out how much I’d won."

He said he planned to use the money to splash out on his family and pets, but not before sitting down for a humble cup of noodles to celebrate.

In 2022, 19 people became multi-millionaires thanks to Powerball.