Funding problems for disability organisation

StarJam is dedicated to empowering young people facing challenges due to disability through music and dance. Photo: supplied

Nationwide disability not-for-profit StarJam is facing closure, unless it receives urgent financial support.

The organisation has been running for 22 years, dedicated to empowering young people facing challenges due to disability through music and dance.

Chief executive Gilli Sinclair said it was in a critical situation due to increased cost of living, operational expenses and reduced funding.

Sinclair said 75 percent of its funding came from grants, but the next funding round was not for a couple of months.

"That isn't necessarily a sustainable strategy," she said.

"This is a very temporary, short-term cash flow problem we're trying to deal with, and we've got really good medium and long-term strategies after that."

Without donations or alternative funding, StarJam would be forced to suspend its workshops within two weeks, and its grant funding was never guaranteed, she said.

Some 800 people attended StarJam workshops regularly, with waitlists for every one of the 10 locations, and it had launched a series of online workshops to cater to the waitlists and rural populations.

It made a huge difference in the lives of its attendees.

"I think it's about finding their tribe," Sinclair said.

"So many of our parents talk about the jammers, who are young people with disabilities, putting their t-shirt on on Monday night, and then having to have it washed on Tuesday, but then putting it back on on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, because it is literally the highlight of their week."

One in five young New Zealanders had a disability - about 150,000 people.

The organisation has launched an emergency appeal, with the goal of raising $100,000 to keep its programmes operational.

"We are calling upon our community, supporters, and allies to stand with us during this challenging time," Sinclair said.

People could donate on the StarJam website.